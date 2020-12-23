close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

What new update did WhatsApp just roll out?

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Representational image. — AFP/File 

WhatsApp has introduced  a new beta update for iOS  and it has new options and several bug fixes, Wabetainfo said in a post.

The beta update for iOS 2.21.10.23 enables the users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp.

How to paste images

  • Select multiple images from the Photos app
  • Now, press “Export” and now “Copy”
  • Open WhatsApp and paste the content in the chat bar

What else is there in the update?

A new option that WhatsApp is trying to introduce for iOS users is that they might be able to join a group call, even if they decline it initially.

"When the feature will be enabled, any participant can be invited to join a call any time, even if he declines the call initially," it said, adding that WhatsApp is working on the feature, which will be available in the future.

The screenshot from Wabetainfo of the group call.

What are the bug fixes?

- WhatsApp has fixed the bug that prevents status search.

- Improvements for voice, video, and group calls.

- Improvements in sharing URLs.

- Improvements backing up chat history.

- General improvements for stickers and Memoji, among others fixes.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech