Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have struck numerous lucrative deals after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest ventures, which include multi-million-dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, may have pushed the Queen to 'snapping point', according to royal expert Roya Nikkhah.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped back from duties in March with an aim to become financially independent, have signed several lucrative deals in the US to turn their dream into reality.

The couple's unexpected move, dubbed Megxit, saw them leave the palace in pursuit of a different path in the United States.

Meghan recently asked her celebrity friend Oprah to endorse a new investment she has with Clevr Blends, a 'woman-led, mission-driven' company behind 'wellness lattes'.

The Duchess' decision to ask Oprah to publicly endorse the investment may prove to be a thorny issue when the Queen reviews Meghan and Harry's situation next year, the royal expert suggested.

Nikkhah, sharing her viewpoint on the development, Wrote in the Sunday Times: "The move marked a new direction as an investor for Meghan, who contacted Mendoza after trying one of her organic oat milk lattes.

She claimed: "The manner of last week’s coup induced a bout of queasiness in royal circles, where Oprah’s involvement was considered 'tacky' and 'clumsy'.

According to the expert, "Harry and Meghan had pledged their future activities would 'uphold the values of Her Majesty".

"An almighty plug from a talk-show host flagging her royal connections has stretched the elastic contours of the 'Megxit' deal to snapping point."

The couple's Spotify podcast deal also raised eyebrows within the certain circle. Royal commentators have discussed the impact of these deals as a review on Megxit arrangements is due next year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest moves indicate that they are prepared to face the music as the Megxit review looms over them.