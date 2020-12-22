Brad Pitt receives no birthday wishes from exes Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Poturalski

Hollywood star Brad Pitt celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday (December 18) and received thousands of messages from fans online, but he reportedly could not get words from his exes.



Shania Twain, who once took jibe at him in her hit song "That Don’t Impress Me Much" also shared her words to wish the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, but his exes Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Poturalski did not share even a single word to wish him on his big day.

The golden boy of Tinseltown reportedly could not impress again to his ex-lovebirds as they all remained silent and did not send birthday greetings to the actor.

Pitt shares Maddox,19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45. They split in 2016 — but they’re still wrapped up in a seemingly never ending custody battle.



Jennifer Aniston also shunned the actor on his auspicious day. Brad-Jen backstage reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020 sent social media into a meltdown when photos and videos of the iconic moment went viral.

Pitt's ex-girl friend Nicole Poturalski did not try to get his attention back.

Before trying his luck in Hollywood, Brad Pitt studied Journalism and did multiple jobs including driving limousines, moved refrigerators to and from apartments, and even dressed as a giant chicken for a restaurant called ‘El Pollo Loco'.

Brad Pitt reportedly celebrated his birthday with children in a warm and intimate way.