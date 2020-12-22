close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Khloe Kardashian feels her father's absence as Christmas approaches

As  Christmas approaches, reality TV star has been feeling the absence of her late father  Robert Kardashian.

She took to her Instagram story to she share a sweet picture of him and a young version of herself sitting on his lap, dressed in black.

This image may have likely been part of the Kardashian's Christmas card shoot from the 90s.

She had shared a similar image earlier which featured her sisters Kourtney and Kim, brother Rob and her late father.

It was humourous as the Good American founder's name had wrongly spelled to "Khole".

Take a look:


