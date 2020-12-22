Lizzo gets ‘mommy a brand new Audi’ for the holidays: 'Since I couldn't do it before'

Body positivity advocate and Grammy award winning singer Lizzo went all out for her mother recently and gifted her a brand new Audi straight from a dealership in L.A for the holidays.



The singer shared the exact moment saw her gift over on Instagram and left her entire fan base swooning.

While the entire video reveal was a tear-jerker in itself, the real eye catcher ended up being Lizzo’s endearing caption featuring her past struggles.

It read, "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.” In the end, "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

Check it out below:



