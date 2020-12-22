Kelly Clarkson sheds light on her thoughts regarding home-made gifts for the holidays

As a mother, Kelly Clarkson has a pretty positive outlook on home-gifts since they truly signify the holiday spirit.

Her love for the Christmas season is so great that she rejoices in the 'art' of it all and prefers creating home-made 'therapeutic' gifts for her loved ones for every occasion.

The singer shed light on her personal thoughts while answering fan Q&As during the Kelly Clarkson Show that read, "I'm worried that no one wants to be creative and make stuff anymore.”

To this the Grammy award winning singer candidly replied, "Well then don't be friends with them. That's my thing. Like, whatever you're into, hang out with people who like that too.”

She also went on to say, "I love making stuff, not only just because it's fun to create something, but also it's like therapeutic. You're just sitting there, like when I color with my kids. Yeah, I'm doing it because they love it and they asked me to do it, but also, it's like really soothing. Oddly."







