Kelly Clarkson reminisces upon her ‘heard year’ ahead of Christmas

Grammy award winning singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson is dealing with a pretty “hard year” and even candidly addressed the entire situation recently.



The conversation arose while the singer read a few fan questions aloud on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

In one of the questions, a viewer admitted that she was guilt ridden over missing out on Christmas clebrations with her dad’s “not-so-fun side of the family and her note read, “I do Christmas with my Dad's not-so-fun side of the family. This year I used quarantine as an excuse to go with my mom's side by telling my aunt we were staying home and then accidentally put her in a group chat about ‘going with the fun ones.' Am I going to hell?"

Clarkson burst out laughing at that moment and explained to the viewer, "No, but you are in so much trouble! Here's the thing: don't lie. Just own it. And then be like—look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones, you know? Just own it.

After all “You can't lie. In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry, it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but yeah. Maybe let's do something to turn it around.' A family game maybe, I don't know. You dug that hole and now you're just sitting in it. Happens to the best of us."



