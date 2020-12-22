close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fans eagerly waiting for their official Christmas photo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fans eagerly waiting for their official Christmas photo

Keeping with the Royal traditions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to release their official family photo for the Christmas soon.

According to media reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down from the royal duties earlier this year, will drop a surprise Christmas photo with their 18-month-old son Archie.

The royal fans are eagerly waiting for Meghan and Prince Harry’s family photo after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Christmas snap.

Bombshell biography Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie believes the Christmas family photo of Meghan and Harry ‘is on its way’.

Last year, they had also surprised the royal fans with a festive photo, also featuring their son Archie gorgeously gazing into the camera.

Prince William and Kate released their official Christmas family photo last week.

