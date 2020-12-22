Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's kids win fans' hearts

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's latest snaps have taken the internet by storm.

In her most recent posts on Instagram the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with her daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Fans couldn't but gush over the cuteness of the kids.

"All she wants is a friend who listens to her stories and answers all her questions," she wrote about her adorable daughter.

"I am his 'partner in crime.'" she wrote about her son.

Take a look:











