Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to host his new 'father figure' on Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be hosting musician David Foster and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee in their £11million LA residence on Christmas.

According to McPhee, the Duke of Sussex and Foster enjoy "a really, really beautiful relationship like father and son".

Considering that the 16-time Grammy winning record producer is just a year younger than Prince Charles, it is likely that Harry has forged a paternal bond with him.

Foster, who was also Yolanda Hadid’s former flame, was also a major father figure to Hadid’s supermodel daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Markle also seems very keen on celebrating her first Christmas without the royal family.

"Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum," a source close to the Sussexes told Marie Claire.

"She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking. They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.

"They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan."