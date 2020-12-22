Mohammad Rizwan's career best performance stops New Zealand's T20I sweep against Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan plays towards the covers in Pak vs NZ T20I. Photo: AFP

Napier: Mohammad Rizwan's career best 89 helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand by four wickets on Tuesday to avoid a series sweep.



Pakistan reached New Zealand's target in the third Twenty20 International in Napier with two balls to spare, ending on 177 after Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the win with a six in the final over.

But it was Rizwan´s 89 from 59 balls, with support from 41-run Mohammad Hafeez, which provided the inspiration for the victory.

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three for 20.

Squads:

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult