Rakul Preet Singh in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Rakul Preet Singh turned to her social media and announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The actor turned to her social media and announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was “feeling fine.”

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe,” she added.

Singh is joining the list of other B-Town A-listers who also fell prey to the infectious disease. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others.

