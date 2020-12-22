close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Katrina Kaif urges fans to donate for education to lesser privileged children

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020
Katrina Kaif urges fans to donate for education to lesser privileged children

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who has been very vocal about the right to education, has urged her fans to contribute and extend support to an educational institution being built by her mom in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryvanshi actress shared a video of the school and wrote, “So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity.”

“Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children.”

“They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more.”

Katrina urged her fans “Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfill their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another.”

