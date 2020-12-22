Mahira Khan updates fans on her health after testing positive for coronavirus

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has given her fans an update on health after she was tested positive for coronavirus last week, saying “I am better and on my way to recovery."



She also thanked the fans and fellow showbiz stars for love and wonderful messages on her 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress wrote, “I’m going to try and reply to all the love and msgs I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday msgs, letters and videos too.”

About her health, Mahira said, “I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhumdulillah.”

“Have no doubt in my heart that all of your prayers worked their magic. I felt the love, I felt it all. I love love love you all…” followed by a kiss emoticon.

Mahira Khan celebrated her 36th birthday in self-isolation on Monday after she was tested positive for Covid-19 last week.



