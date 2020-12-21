close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

Eminem's daughter asked to share a picture with her dad on Christmas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020

 Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade fans asked   her to share a family picture  on this Christmas as she shared her picture on Instagram.  

The social media influencer posted her picture from inside her car with a caption that read, "Get in loser, we’re going (last minute christmas) shopping.seriously though, how is there only 5 days till Christmas (& my birthday )?! how many of you still have shopping to get done?"

Comments on her posts suggested that most of her followers were more interested in her relationship with Slim Shady instead of shopping.

A user said, "Too busy listening to your dad's album, there is no space for shopping."


Latest News

More From Entertainment