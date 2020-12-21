Eminem's daughter asked to share a picture with her dad on Christmas

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade fans asked her to share a family picture on this Christmas as she shared her picture on Instagram.

The social media influencer posted her picture from inside her car with a caption that read, "Get in loser, we’re going (last minute christmas) shopping.seriously though, how is there only 5 days till Christmas (& my birthday )?! how many of you still have shopping to get done?"

Comments on her posts suggested that most of her followers were more interested in her relationship with Slim Shady instead of shopping.

A user said, "Too busy listening to your dad's album, there is no space for shopping."



