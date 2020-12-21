close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
Entertainment

December 21, 2020

Watch: Kim Kardashian skates on ice like a pro

It seems that reality TV star Kim Kardashian has a thing for ice skating as she was seen doing it like the professionals.

In a video on Instagram, the Skims founder shared an adorable video of herself enjoying some time with her family on the ice rink.

She could be seen rocking an all-white outfit as she twirled gracefully, playing with her kids with no problems at all.

Even fans were taken aback by her skills as they showered her with praise.

Take a look:



