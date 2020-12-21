Watch: Kim Kardashian skates on ice like a pro

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that reality TV star Kim Kardashian has a thing for ice skating as she was seen doing it like the professionals.
In a video on Instagram, the Skims founder shared an adorable video of herself enjoying some time with her family on the ice rink.
She could be seen rocking an all-white outfit as she twirled gracefully, playing with her kids with no problems at all.
Even fans were taken aback by her skills as they showered her with praise.
Take a look: