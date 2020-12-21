Akshay Kumar says Sara Ali Khan's attempt to rhyme was 'the worst'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar did not pass up the opportunity to troll diva Sara Ali Khan.

Sara took to Instagram to share a video of herself and the Pad Man actor at the Taj Mahal.

The actress proceeded speak in rhymes, which is now her signature style in Instagram captions, but failed to impress as she faltered in the process.

Apparently, Akshay could not hold back and even roasted the actress.

"This is the worst rhyme I have ever heard," he said in the video.

Take a look:







