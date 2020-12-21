close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic sings song during romantic walk with 'Ramo' co-star Murat Yıldırım: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's romantic scene with 'Ramo' co-star Murat Yıldırım is surfacing on social media.

In the video clip, shared on Instagram by a fan, Turkish leading actress Esra is singing a song with the lead character of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen enjoying  a romantic walk with dashing actor Murat Yıldırım. The clip left her fans in awe as they sharing the stunning video on their  social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the video  received massive praise from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

The gorgeous clip showed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan in romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

