Ayeza Khan drops jaws in sporty photoshoot

Pakistan's dearly loved actress Ayeza Khan has been treating her fans to some jaw-dropping, sporty looks on Instagram.

On the social media site, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is teasing the launch of a collaboration related to fitness apparel.

Ayeza looked stunning as she donned a jacket and leopard-print leggings of grey and black colours.

She could be seen putting her natural beauty on display as she struck a pose with the sporty-chic look.

Even fans were blown away by her effortless beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

