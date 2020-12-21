Salman Khan unveils first look of his ‘Antim: The Final Truth’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thrilled his fans after he shared the first look of his next film Antim - The Final Truth.



Khan turned to Twitter and shared the teaser of Antim with a simple caption, “Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook.”

'Antim', the film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Khan himself under the banner of Salman Khan Films, went on floors after Diwali on November 16 in Pune.

It also features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and the two actors can be seen fighting it out in the teaser.

Salman Khan essays the role of a Sikh cop while Aayush Sharma plays the character of a gangster.

The movie is a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

The film will be released in 2021.