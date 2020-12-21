Shahid Afridi goes to ancestral village, interacts with locals and savours delicacies

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi pays a visit to his ancestral village. — Twitter/SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi took to Twitter on Monday to let fans know he had brought his family to his ancestral village where he could be seen interacting with locals and savouring delicacies.

The swashbuckling all-rounder tweeted about meeting his family, people of the village and checking up on the status of his foundation's hospital.

"With the family visiting our ancestral village-great meeting the locals, family & to check on progress of the hospital, whilst indulging on local delicacies," he tweeted.

One of the pictures features the former cricket captain strolling by as a couple of local children ride a cycle. In another, he can be seen driving a tractor.

"The Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Charity Hospital (SFCH) is the first and only charity-based, high-quality healthcare provider in Tangi Banda, Kohat," reads a post on the Shahid Afridi Foundation's website.

The SAF has said previously that the 16-bed hospital is equipped with basic machinery, lab facilities, four full-time doctors and other paramedic staff.

"SFCH is facilitating more than 100 patients daily and providing 15+ first aid and primary lifesaving facilities to the population of 120,000 approximately from 20 villages," reads a post on the website's foundation.