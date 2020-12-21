Sanam Saeed hoping for 'happier, healthier' 2021

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
2020 has admittedly not been kind to everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is understandable that everyone is looking forward to a new beginning.
Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed feels no different as she is looking forward to an exciting 2021.
Taking to Instagram, the star shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking over a stunning mountainous view.
"Lookin over 2020 like.. So long sucker. Hoping for a happier, healthier new year Inshallah," the caption read.
Fans echoed similar sentiments as they agreed with her.
Take a look: