Sun Dec 20, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Shaniera Akram wearing a saree will dazzle you

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Shaniera Akram wowed fans when she took to Instagram to flaunt herself in a gorgeous saree.

In the snap, the wife of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, struck a pose as she stunned in the beautiful ensemble.

The soft colours complimented her, making her eyes pop.

Even fans were blown away by her elegance as she carried the outfit with grace.

It came to no surprise that she was showered with compliments.

Take a look:



