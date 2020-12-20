close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Sana Javed shares loved up snaps with Umair Jaswal on his birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Pakistani actress Sana Javed took to Instagram to mark her husband Umair Jaswal's birthday.

On the social media site, the stunner shared multiple loved up pictures of herself with her hubby.

"Happy birthday to my most precious one. You mean the world to me. Shine like the star you are!" the caption read.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz