Sana Javed shares loved up snaps with Umair Jaswal on his birthday

Pakistani actress Sana Javed took to Instagram to mark her husband Umair Jaswal's birthday.
On the social media site, the stunner shared multiple loved up pictures of herself with her hubby.
"Happy birthday to my most precious one. You mean the world to me. Shine like the star you are!" the caption read.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October.
