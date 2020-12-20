Kareena Kapoor Khan to drop her own book on pregnancy in 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has made it known that she will be releasing her own book in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be mother shared that the book, named Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, will shed light on the ups and downs of pregnancy as well as important takeaways from her experiences of being a mother.

She is already a mother to her four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

The book will detail all the medical aspects of pregnancy along with tips to manage common issues like morning sickness, diet, exercise and more.

"Today is the perfect day to announce - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can’t wait for you to read it," the caption read.

