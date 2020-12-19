Watch: Shoaib Akhtar destroys Indian cricket team for 'embarrassing' defeat

Shoaib Akhtar slams India for getting dismissed for their lowest Test score in history. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar Instagram

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, known for never biting his tongue, lashed out at the Indian cricket team on Saturday, claiming that they will remember the "embarrassing" loss at the hands of Australia for centuries to come.

India has been at the receiving end of much-deserved bashing at the hands of former greats and icons of the game, after folding for 36 runs in their second innings of the first Test match against Australia.

"This is very embarrassing, this was very embarrassing," Shoaib Akhtar said in his YouTube review of the Test match. This is not acceptable, this is not acceptable from Hindustan," said the Rawalpindi Express.

Shoaib referred to the drubbing that India got at the hands of the Australian cricket team as phenti (slang word for thrashing), adding that India would remember this for "centuries to come".

"They should be criticised [absolutely]," he said, adding that Australia had comprehensively thrashed the Men in Blue at Adelaide.

India collapses to lowest Test score in history at Adelaide

It was all smiles for Australia who turned the tables on the Indians, dismissing the Kohli-led side for a hapless 36. This was India's lowest score in Test history.

Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (4-21) turned a tight test on its head in a devastating spell of pace bowling to open the third day of the day-night test, ripping through the much vaunted Indian batting line-up in less than two hours.

Australia chased down the victory target of 90 runs for the loss of Matthew Wade (33) and Marnus Labuschagne (6) to take a 1-0 lead in the series with tests to come in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Opener Joe Burns gave his confidence a much-needed boost with an unbeaten 51, including a six to secure the victory, while Steve Smith added a single to help get the hosts across the line before the second break of the day.

The margin of victory will be a hefty blow to India's morale as well as their hopes of repeating their maiden test series triumph in Australia two years ago.



