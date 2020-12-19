Dr Faisal Sultan talks about 'main reasons' behind Pakistan's worsening COVID-19 situation

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister's special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday that the main factors behind the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in different cities across Pakistan was the weather and living condition.



Dr Sultan, speaking to a private news channel on Saturday, said that if the people were careful, the war against COVID-19 could be won quickly.

The special assistant, shedding light on what would happen if the people did not follow the government's directives, said that it would be forced to take tough decisions.

Dr Sultan, commenting on curbing the virus' spread, said that following COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) was absolutely essential.

The special assistant said that a rising daily death ratio is a matter of concern and if implementation of SOPs was not ensured, the situation could deteriorate.

“I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appeal to the people to understand the gravity of the situation”, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the National Command and Operations Centre, during the last 24 hours, most deaths were recorded in Punjab (36) followed by Sindh (32).



In all, over the last 24 hours, 87 people died — 45 of whom passed away on ventilators. Moreover, 3,179 people tested positive for the virus, according to NCOC.

