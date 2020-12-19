Babar and Imam injured their thumbs during a practice session

Both players were advised 12 days of rest

Pakistan is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the first Test on December 26

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam ul Haq may not make it to the playing IX of the first Test against New Zealand due to the injuries they sustained during a recent practice session, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.

The batsmen had injured their thumbs during the training and were advised 12 days of rest. Babar had sustained injury in his right thumb, while Imam injured his left thumb.

Pakistan is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the first Test on December 26 after the end of the three-match T20I series.

Babar Azam ruled out of T20 series



Earlier this month, Azam was ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session.

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board had said in a statement.

Imam had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’, which is ongoing in Whangarei since December 17.

