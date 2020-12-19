Swara Bhaskar joins Indian farmers protesting at Singhu Border

Swara Bhaskar shared photos of herself sitting with other women protesters, fully masked

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has been actively supporting the farmers’ protests over the new farm laws in India through her social media.

And now, to show solidarity with them, the Veere Di Wedding actor decided to join their cause by attending the demonstration at Singhu Border.

Turning to Twitter, the actor shared photos of herself sitting with other women protesters.

Alongside the photos, Swara wrote: “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

“Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest,” she added.

A number of Bollywood stars have voiced their support for the farmers, including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh.