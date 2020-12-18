close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Sajal Ali wins hearts with most recent snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali impresses in every snap she shares on her social media. 

Her recent Instagram stories in particular won fans hearts as she shared adorable selfies.

In the first one, we can see a side-selfie of the diva as she sports some beautiful eye makeup and pouty lips.

In the second post, she can be seen having her cheeks squeezed by who we assume to be is her husband, actor Ahad Raza Mir.

Take a look:



