'Angry wife': Man climbs electric pole after spouse demands divorce

Representational image. — Photo: File

KANDHKOT: A man in Kandhkot, risking his life, climbed up a high-tension electricity pole after his spouse moved a court for divorce, Geo News reported Thursday.



Police said that the woman — who had married the man by choice — had sought a divorce after a domestic dispute.

Despite the husband's efforts, he was unable to convince his wife to change her mind.

After an unsuccessful negotiation attempt outside of the court's premises, the man decided to climb a very high-tension electric pole in a bid to threaten his wife.

Sukkur Electric Power Company had to cut the pole's power off after it was informed of the incident, police said. The man is now in police custody for attempting to commit suicide.

