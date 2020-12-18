Hassan Ali sends warm wishes to Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali on Friday sent best wishes to all-rounder Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday.
Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, West Glamorgan, Wales.
"Happy happy wala birthday Big B @imadwasim, have a good one," the cricketer wrote on Instagram.
"Born in Glamorgan, Wales, Wasim’s cricketing journey is indeed an interesting one. The southpaw initially wanted to be a doctor but went to Pakistan to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He eventually met his destiny and emerged as a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team," cricket.yahoo.net reported.
Famous cricket presenter, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.
"Cuts well @simadwasim - not a bad option on these wickets, a very happy birthday to him #NZvPAK," Abbass wrote on Twitter.
The cricketer is currently part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand.