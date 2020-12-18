Hassan Ali sends warm wishes to Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday

Hassan Ali wished birthday to Imad Wasim on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Hassan Ali

Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, West Glamorgan, Wales



The cricketer is currently a part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand



Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali on Friday sent best wishes to all-rounder Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday.

"Happy happy wala birthday Big B @imadwasim, have a good one," the cricketer wrote on Instagram.



"Born in Glamorgan, Wales, Wasim’s cricketing journey is indeed an interesting one. The southpaw initially wanted to be a doctor but went to Pakistan to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He eventually met his destiny and emerged as a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team," cricket.yahoo.net reported.



Famous cricket presenter, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.

"Cuts well @simadwasim - not a bad option on these wickets, a very happy birthday to him #NZvPAK," Abbass wrote on Twitter.

