Fri Dec 18, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Hassan Ali sends warm wishes to Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Hassan Ali wished birthday to Imad Wasim on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Hassan Ali
  • Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, West Glamorgan, Wales
  • The cricketer is currently a part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali on Friday sent best wishes to all-rounder  Imad Wasim on his 32nd birthday.

Imad Wasim was born on December 18, 1988, in Swansea, West Glamorgan, Wales.

"Happy happy wala birthday Big B @imadwasim, have a good one," the cricketer wrote on Instagram.

"Born in Glamorgan, Wales, Wasim’s cricketing journey is indeed an interesting one. The southpaw initially wanted to be a doctor but went to Pakistan to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He eventually met his destiny and emerged as a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team," cricket.yahoo.net reported.

Famous cricket presenter, Zainab Abbass, also wished the Pakistani all-rounder on his birthday.

"Cuts well @simadwasim - not a bad option on these wickets, a very happy birthday to him #NZvPAK," Abbass wrote on  Twitter.

The cricketer is currently part of the T20I squad playing against Kiwis in New Zealand.

