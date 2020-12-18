Gal Gadot admits her daughters will make the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ cut

Gal Gadot spilled the beans behind the Easter eggs fans can expect to find in Wonder Woman 1984 this time around.



The actor shared the ground breaking news during her interview with Kevin McCarthy and even dished on, not only her daughters, Maya and Alma’s, cameos but also her husband, Yaron Versano’s debut.

She began by telling the host, “I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty’s [Jenkins, director] son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband.”

“This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty. It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family.”

She concluded by saying, “To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.”