Grammy awards launches initiative to elevate Black voices

After receiving backlash from from the likes of Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West for seeming to favor white artists, the organizers of the Grammy awards on Thursday launched an initiative to elevate Black voices at all levels of the music industry.

According to Reuters, The #ChangeMusic Roadmap, launched by the Recording Academy and racial justice non profit Color of Change, said that Black contributions to the industry have historically been undervalued.

Black artists “have created styles of music, the culture, the trends, and the success of this business - yet too often are left unheralded and excluded from the rooms in which the most important decisions are made,” the organizers said.

The initiative follows a cultural reckoning that was spurred by nationwide street protests this summer over systemic racism, and pressure on the music business to improve the numbers of Black people in its corporate ranks.

