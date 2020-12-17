Watch: When a young Mohammad Amir bowled a fiery spell to Australia

Watch Mohammad Amir bamboozle Australia batsmen

Amir announced he was quitting playing for Pakistan today

Amir blames PCM for 'mentally torturing him'

Earlier today, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir announced he had made up his mind to no longer play cricket for Pakistan under the current PCB management.



Former cricket stars such as Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have opined that Amir still has a lot of cricket left in him. Here, we take you back almost a decade when the fast bowler emerged newly on the scene, troubling a formidable Australian batting line-up with his fiery pace and deadly swing.

On Thursday, Amir announced that he was quitting international cricket, blaming the PCB's management for creating a "hostile environment" for him and subjecting the fast bowler to "mental torture".

“I feel that I am leaving cricket at this time because I am being mentally tortured,” the pacer had said. He added that he “cannot survive this much torture” because he has already seen it from 2010 to 2015 when he was placed under a ban over a spot-fixing scandal.

Amir said he was being tortured by being told that the “PCB invested a lot” in him.

He dismissed the statement and said there were only two people from the PCB that invested in him — Shahid Afridi and former PCB chairperson Najam Sethi.

The 28-year-old said both men supported him because when he was returning his teammates used to say that they will not play with him.

“I will always be thankful to these two people as they supported me in my tough time,” said Amir.