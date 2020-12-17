Ellen DeGeneres opens up about harrowing symptom amid COVID-19 ordeal

Ellen DeGeneres talks about feeling '100 percent' despite learning that the 'excruciating back pain'

Ellen DeGeneres came forth opening up about experiencing an 'excruciating back pain' during her battle with coronavirus.

In a video message posted by the talk show host, DeGeneres talks about feeling "100 percent" despite learning that the "excruciating back pain" is a symptom amongst those who have been diagnosed with the ailment.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much," DeGeneres said. "I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she revealed, adding that she "didn't know that was a symptom."

"Who knew? How come?" DeGeneres added. "Back pain. Bad."

The comedianne revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week on Thursday.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she wrote in a message on her Twitter. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."