Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Khloe Kardashian 'amazed' by Ariana Grande's new perfume

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

It seems like reality TV star Khloe Kardashian's latest obsession is Ariana Grande's new fragrance R.E.M.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Good American founder shared the PR package she received from the vocal powerhouse and complimented her on her super cool packaging.

The video show cased the beautiful glass perfume bottle as the packaging featured a gorgeous space-themed illustration of herself as well as dreamy shades of pink and lilac.

"This packaging is amazing @arianagrande," Khloe wrote. 


