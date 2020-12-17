Kendall Jenner and Hailey Biber enjoy Christmas music and festive aprons together

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin shared their pleasant moments with fans as they appear together to whip up a meal, enjoying the holidays with some Christmas music and festive aprons.

Charming model Kendall Jenner apparently led the cooking endeavors, as she referred to herself as "chef Kenny" in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story. The reality star sported a green apron, patterned with birds and flora.

On the other hand, Justin's darling Hailey also gave fans a sneak peek at Kendall preparing some sweet potato slices at the kitchen, adding Mariah Carey's holiday classic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," over the clip.



When the 25-year-old Jenner noticed her best friend Baldwin recording her, she gave the camera a sweet smile.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old supermodel spent some quality time with husband Justin Bieber as the couple decked their halls for the upcoming holidays.

