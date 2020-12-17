close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Aiman Khan gets real on parenting struggles

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

The struggle behind parenting is real struggle and Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared exactly how it is like.

Taking to Instagram, she became candid about how things in front of the camera are not how they always seem.

In the two photos she shared, captioned "Instagram vs Reality" she encapsulated exactly how it is like to handle a child.

She can be seen posing perfectly with her daughter Amal in the first photo while in the second photo she was struggling to get her daughter in the frame for a decent photo.

Even her twin sister Minal Khan commented "hahaha".

Take a look:



