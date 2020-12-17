BTS’s Jungkook touches on his self-worth struggles: ‘I’m like a greedy child’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’s Jungkook has serious self-worth issues and to this day, he struggles to come to terms with his worth as a human, a performer and a public figure.
The hotshot opened up about his hesitance in the Break The Silence: The Movie and was quoted admitting, “Well..what I mean to the team. I’m one of the members…of this team called BTS, and I believe I’ve had a lot of influence on the group itself.”
“But if I were to try something by myself and be an inspiration to a lot of people, I wonder, ‘Would I really be able to do that by myself?’ I often think about that.”
He also added, “I want to become the kind of person who takes responsibility for his words. I always say things, but I don’t follow through with them. I’m like a greedy child. It’s foolish of me to know, yet still not put it into action. I’m lazy. As for my worth, honestly, I’m not sure. I still have a long way to go to start thinking about my worth. There isn’t much.”
While he still has not made peace with his sense of worth, there is a part that will always be grateful for every opportunity, “I’ve been thinking a lot…and I think I’m an incredibly lucky and happy person. I get to do what I want and make money and meet good people. Most importantly, I’m doing the things I’ve always wanted to do and I get to be happy while doing those things.”