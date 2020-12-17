Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bordering on ‘dangerous territory’ with royal fold: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to sign on with Spotify has caused a stir among royal fans and commentators fear this might land the couple in ‘dangerous territory’.



This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Darren Grimes, on his YouTube channel Reasoned.

In his video Mr. Grimes speculated upon the royal family’s response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and even touched upon their decision to dive into the world of podcasts.

He was quoted telling his audience, "We have already seen that they have got their own honours and gongs to hand out now in competition with Her Majesty the Queen's MBEs OBEs, Knighthoods you name it.”

"Will Meghan and Harry be offering other platforms as far as politics is concerned too? What is their status as royals because this starts to become pretty dangerous territory for the Royal Family.”

"If these celebrities are able to swan around Hollywood, be front and centre of a camera on Netflix or the audio of a Spotify playlist elevating those with political opinions, it might actually go against the grain and break royal protocol.

"Surely it calls into question, the farse of them wanting a private life, that has been exposed as the farcical sham it always was. But it also exposes the fact that the Royal Family have not removed the royal titles from this couple.”

He concluded by saying, "To me, it strikes me as quite a dangerous move by the Royal Family. This is because it exposes the magic of monarchy."