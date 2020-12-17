France President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
French President Emmanuel Macron has coronavirus.
The presidential Elysee Palace made the announcement on Thursday.
Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” a brief statement read.
The French president will isolate himself for seven days.
The statement said that Macron will continue to work from a distance.