close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

France President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

World

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron has coronavirus.

The presidential Elysee Palace made the announcement on Thursday.

Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” a brief statement read.

The French president will isolate himself for seven days.

The statement said that Macron will  continue to work from a distance.

Latest News

More From World