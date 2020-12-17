close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Kareena Kapoor gushes over Saif Ali Khan’s thoughts on working women

Kareena Kapoor gushes over Saif Ali Khan’s thoughts on working women

Kareena Kapoor recently shed light on Saif Ali Khan’s open minded thoughts regarding the needs of working women.

Kareena began by telling Times of India, "I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot.”

“He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother."

