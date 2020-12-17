Priyanka Chopra sought inspiration from ‘Matilda’ for her villainous role

Priyanka Chopra is heading back to the big screen and this time, with an evil role.

The Quantico actor is filming for her next Netflix project, We Can Be Heroes where she plays the role of an antagonist.

Talking to Insider, Chopra revealed that she had to take a trip down memory lane and re-watch some childhood classics like Matilda in order to fit into the character better.

"I went back into my childhood when I watched 'Matilda' and all of those movies and I was sort of channeling that," said Chopra.

"I'm very excited about this movie. So far, the kids in my life have really enjoyed it, so I'm hoping that everyone else will as well,” she said.

Speaking about her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, Chopra said: "It's a drama and a movie that's sure to make people feel uncomfortable, but yet informed.”