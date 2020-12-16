close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

'Shah Rukh Khan is still my favourite lover boy'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020

Kartik Aaryan, who shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal (2020), has  opened up about 'lover boy image', saying: 'My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India's.' 

Kartik, who has just started shooting for his next film Dhamaka, has mostly starred in romantic movies, is stepping into the thriller zone for the first time in his career. 

Speaking with a media outlet, the actor  revealed that   he will never shed his romantic image. 'However, I am never shedding the lover boy image. It is a privilege that does not trouble me at all. My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India’s.'

The actor, who is quite psyched up about his upcoming venture, said:  “Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. Yes, it is a thriller, but it is so much more. It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It is my most commercial film yet."

The romantic hero  also spoke about his last movie Love Aaj Kal's box office performance and said that the experience of working with Imtiaz lived up to his high expectations.

In addition to Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Latest News

More From Entertainment