Wed Dec 16, 2020
December 16, 2020

Hailey Bieber praises new docuseries

Wed, Dec 16, 2020

Hailey Bieber on  Tuesday showered praises on  Dr.Nancy Ascher for services in the field of medical science.

The wife of Justin Bieber said she has started watching "The Surgeon's Cut, a docuseries by BBC and Netflix.

"Was so inspired and moved to tears by how incredible Dr.Nancy Ascher is," she said of the series which is about four surgeons who are pioneers in their fields and reflect on their lives and professions.

Taking to Instagram stories, she further said, " She is so brilliant and I was deeply inspired by her work and to really see how intricate organ transplant surgery is."

Hialey wrote, "Her and her husband are both incredible. Thank you to all the amazing people in medicine who save lives everyday. So inspired by you"


