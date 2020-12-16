Gal Gadot touches on Wonder Woman’s complexities as a superhero

Gal Gadot candidly spilled the beans about her thoughts regarding Diana the Amazonian and her personal journey towards internal evolution.



According to IANS in her opening reprising of the Amazonian, Gadot explained, "I felt that we did a good job establishing the character in the first movie and telling her coming-of-age story -- how Diana became Wonder Woman -- and now it was time to explore the character further and how she's changed since we last saw her.”

"Diana has lived in this world for a long time now and she's not naïve anymore, but she is lonely. It's difficult for her to let go of the past; she is focused on it through her work and she's very aware of it in her heart. And though she's involved in the world around her, she doesn't really engage.”

“Even as Wonder Woman, she works in the shadows. That was very intriguing for me to play and I was super excited to revisit this character because she is multi-layered and complex and inspiring at the same time, and we'll see her go through something very profound and relatable in this story.”

"The fight scenes are very much a part of her journey and very important to our story, and not just because we love to see her take on the bad guys. We see Diana at her best, this Amazon warrior goddess who can do anything -- fight criminals, save civilians and some truly amazing things I can't reveal yet.”

Gadot concluded by saying, "I don't want to spoil anything. But her inner strength also comes into play this time, and so the stakes become much higher than ever before."