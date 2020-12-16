Tom Cruise slams crew mates blatantly ignoring covid-19 rules

Tom Cruise recently went on a bashing spree of sorts, all due to employee shenanigans during the height of covid-19.



According to The Sun, The Mission: Impossible 7 actor bashed all those employees who disobeyed covid-19 safety rules per a leaked clip and can even be heard saying, “If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever [expletive] do it again.”

“That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their [expletive] homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this [expletive] movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re [expletive] gone.”

He went on to say, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every [expletive] studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.”

"It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this [expletive] industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out.”

He concluded his colorful bashing spree by saying, “That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it...”