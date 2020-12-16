Billie Eilish gives fans never-before-seen insight into her home life

Singer Billie Eilish gave fans a glimpse inside her home life in first trailer for 'The World’s A Little Blurry' documentary, showing her sleeping in parents' bed to avoid 'monsters'.

'The World’s A Little Blurry', Which is set to arrive on Apple TV Plus in February, follows the singer’s life from July 2018 until now.



In the documentary which first announced in September, the 'Bad Guy' star, gave fans a never-before-seen insight into her home life.

The singer is spotted hanging out with her brother and writing partner Finneas, admitting she sleeps in her parents’ bed: ‘I sleep in here because I am scared of monsters in my room.’

The teaser also captures the moment Billie passes her driving test and embraces her newfound independence, telling the camera: ‘I can be alone though, that’s what’s important’.

In the trailer, Billie Eilish is also seen buying her dream car, a Dodge Challenger, which she lovingly washes in her parents’ back yard before spraying her mum with the hose.