close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Billie Eilish gives fans never-before-seen insight into her home life

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020

Singer Billie Eilish  gave fans a glimpse inside her home life in first trailer for 'The World’s A Little Blurry' documentary,  showing her sleeping in parents' bed to avoid 'monsters'.

'The World’s A Little Blurry',  Which is set to arrive on Apple TV Plus in February,  follows the singer’s life from July 2018 until now.

In the documentary which first announced in September, the 'Bad Guy' star, gave fans a never-before-seen insight into her home life.

The singer  is spotted hanging out with her brother and writing partner Finneas, admitting she sleeps in her parents’ bed: ‘I sleep in here because I am scared of monsters in my room.’ 

The teaser also captures the moment Billie passes her driving test and embraces her newfound independence, telling the camera: ‘I can be alone though, that’s what’s important’. 

In the trailer,  Billie Eilish is also seen buying her dream car, a Dodge Challenger, which she lovingly washes in her parents’ back yard before spraying her mum with the hose. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment