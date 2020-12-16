Pak vs NZ: Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja said that Queenstown doesnot host regular international cricket. Photo: File

KARACHI: Commenting on the exclusion of captain Babar Azam due to his untimely injury, Pakistan commentator Raja has opined that Queenstown's uneven pitch might be the reason for his unseen injury.

Former Pakistani skipper, in a video on his YouTube channel, elucidated how long breaks from cricket can affect the overall performance of the players.

He claimed that this could have been another factor that so many players have suffered injuries during practice sessions.

Talking about Azam's injury specifically, Raja claimed that Queenstown does not host regular international cricket. Therefore, the uneven bounce on its practice pitches may have been the reason why Azam got caught on his right thumb and fractured it.

Babar Azam's injury

In a major blow to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20I New Zealand series, captain Babar Azam was excluded from the squad after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

Pakistani skipper had suffered the injury a day after Imam-ul-Haq had fractured his left thumb also during a throw-down session.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said: "World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture".

The Pakistani skipper will not be attending the nets for at least 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20, and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Napier, respectively.